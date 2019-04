On Wednesday, April 17, the Crookston Youth Wrestling Club presented awards at their annual banquet at Splashers in Grand Forks.



Outstanding Wrestler

Pre-K-2nd Grade - Levi Kresl

3rd-6th Grade - Casey Weiland



Most Improved

Pre-K-2nd Grade - Oliver Wallace

3rd-6th Grade - Max Ramberg



Rookie of the Year

Jaron Knutson