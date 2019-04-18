The Golden Eagles are looking for a final tune-up leading into the 2019 NSIC Women's Golf Tournament.

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team will head to Moorhead, Minn., for a duel with Minnesota State University Moorhead Mon., April 22 at 12:30 p.m., at The Meadows in Moorhead, Minn. The duel replaces what was originally going to be a triangular with Concordia College Moorhead, Minnesota Crookston, and Minnesota State University Moorhead. The event was moved back due to weather.

The Golden Eagles are looking for a final tune-up leading into the 2019 NSIC Women’s Golf Tournament April 27-29 at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course in Morton, Minn.

Minnesota Crookston is led by Allison Bot (Jr., Minneota, Minn.), who is averaging a 98.6 on the season with a low round of 88. Anna Olson (So., Fertile, Minn.) continues to improve for the Golden Eagles with a stroke average of 99.7 and a low round of 92. Kimi Konishi (Fr., Cypress, Calif.) is averaging 110.8 on the year, while Camryn Larson (Fr., Fertile, Minn.) is notching a 107.2. Marlee Steffes (Fr., Fertile, Minn.) continues to show improvement for the Golden Eagles.