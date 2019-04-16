The Pirates drop to 0-2 on the season.

After rain prevented a triangular in Detroit Lakes, the Crookston Pirates and Thief River Falls Prowlers decided to salvage at least one match in a new location. The two squads then relocated to Thief River Falls where the Prowlers defeated the Pirates 6-1.

“We thought if we’re both heading up that way, we can meet in Thief River now rather than wait to see if this rain clears up, and at least get one of them done, and that’s what we did,” Pirates Head Coach Cody Brekken said.

Thief River Falls controlled their six match wins allowing only three game victories on three occasions.

Jack Garmen (Fr.), playing in the fourth singles slot, beat Reece Janisch (8th Grade) for the lone Crookston (0-2, 0-1 Section 8A) victory, and the team’s first of the season.

“I’d say [Jack] was the exception today,” Brekken said. “Some of Jack’s points were long: 10, 12, 15 shot rallies. He was able to keep it consistent and kind of move his opponent around. Some of those other matches, we’d win points, they’d get the deuce, but after about two or three shots, we were making mistakes or giving the opponents some shots to finish on.”

The Pirates will next take on Bemidji on Thursday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m. in Crookston. Bemidji won the previous matchup two weeks ago by a final of 7-0.

First Singles

Nick Garmen (Sr.) vs Cole Gillespie (Sr.)

Gillespie: 6-2, 6-2

Second Singles

Logan Wardner (Sr.) vs Tucker Skime (Jr.)

Skime: 6-1, 6-3

Third Singles

Blake Fee (Sr.) vs Camden Broadwell (So.)

Broadwell: 6-1, 6-1

Fourth Singles

Jack Garmen (Fr.) vs Reece Janisch (8th Grade)

Garmen: 6-2, 6-2

First Doubles

Tanner Janorschke (Sr.)/Mason LaPlante (Sr.) vs Dylan Hahn (Fr.)/Jack Onkka (Fr.)

Hahn/Onkka: 6-0, 6-1

Second Doubles

Robert Janorschke (Sr.)/Dilon Owens (Sr.) vs Noah Rapprecht (Jr.)/Ethan Janisch (Sr.)

Rapprecht/Janisch: 6-1, 6-2

Third Doubles

Logan Schultz (Sr.)/Chris Kazmierczak (Sr.) vs Aiden Martell (Sr.)/Rhett Janisch (8th Grade)

Martell/Janisch: 6-3, 6-3

