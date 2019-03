See award winners here.

Brady Klein - Most Steals/Team Captain

Kelby Clauson - Best Teammate

Gabe Walters - Most Improved

Trea Byklum - Most Rebounds, Most Blocks, Defense MVP and All-Around MVP, Team Captain

Hayden Reitmeier - Hustle Award, Best Free Throw Percentage, Team Captain

Dylan Evitts - Most Points, Most Assists, Best Field Goal Percentage, Offense MVP

Logan Bergquist - Rookie Of The Year