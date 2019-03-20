Kylie Solheim, Rachel Hefta, Emma Borowicz, Hayden Winjum and Dani Boyle.

Five Pirates received Northwest Conference Awards for their performance in the 2018-2019 season.

Kylie Solheim (Sr. G), Rachel Hefta (Sr. F) and Emma Borowicz (So. G) brought back All-Conference recognition while Hayden Winjum (Fr. G) and Dani Boyle (Jr. G) received Honorable Mention All-Conference.

These five each played crucial roles in the Pirates’ 18-11, 11-7 Section 8AA record, a run to the Section Championship Game and a Section 8AA Runner-Up finish.

Borowicz led the team in points with 358, Hefta put up 220, Solheim notched 203, Winjum tallied 200 and Boyle reached 178.

Solheim carried the best free throw percentage on the team at 68.4. Borowicz, Boyle and Solheim all made at least 27 three-pointers.

The Pirates tied East Grand Forks for most award-winning players at five.

Section 8AA Player of the Year went to Katie Borowicz (So. G) of Roseau.

