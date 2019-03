Crookston High School class of 2013 grad, Ryan Bittner, and the Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers (27-0-2) defeated St. Norbert College 3-0 in the NCAA DIII Quarterfinals. As the one seed, UWSP will host Hobart College (21-7-2) in the semifinals Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. CST.