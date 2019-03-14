The Crookston Pirates opened their new year on Monday, March 11 in the warm confines of the high school gym. In 2018, Aleece Durbin (100m hurdles, triple jump) and Katherine Geist (3200m, 1600m) took their talents to the state meet and each medaled twice. Geist’s times broke two school records. Durbin graduated in 2018, and Geist will return for her junior season. The first meet is scheduled for Tuesday, March 26 at Concordia College in Moorhead, an indoor venue.

