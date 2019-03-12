Team United’s Trevon Johnson was the team’s sole entrant to the MSHSL State Wrestling Tournament held this past weekend at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Team United’s Trevon Johnson was the team’s sole entrant to the MSHSL State Wrestling Tournament held this past weekend at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The 132 pound sophomore placed 5th and earned a spot on the podium to receive his medal. It was Johnson’s second appearance at the state meet. (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Mortenson)

