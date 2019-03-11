Minnesota Crookston had a strong trip to Florida overall as they posted a 5-3 mark over the eight games. The Golden Eagles currently sit at 7-7 on the season.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) upended the University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team 7-2 Sun., March 10 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. The Bears scored five runs in the third inning to catapult them past the Golden Eagles for the victory.

Minnesota Crookston had a strong trip to Florida overall as they posted a 5-3 mark over the eight games at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational. The Golden Eagles currently sit at 7-7 on the season, as they have closed out non-conference play. NYIT has posted a 7-3 mark on the 2019 slate. The Bears picked up a sweep of the Golden Eagles as they earned a win March 8 over Minnesota Crookston 4-2.

The Golden Eagles were led on the day by strong relief pitching. Conner Richardson (Fr., RHP, Grand Forks, N.D.) tossed one stanza and gave up no runs on no hits, with one walk. Henry Pesch (Jr., RHP, Minneota, Minn.) also dealt an inning, and shut down the Bears with just one walk and no runs on no hits. Tyler Hegg (Fr., RHP, Thompson, N.D.) put up a zero in one inning with two hits and two strikeouts on the frame, while Matt Nelson (Fr., RHP, Afton, Minn.) also shut down NYIT with no runs on no hits with one strikeout in 0.2 innings.

Nate Albrecht (Sr., LHP, Wahpeton, N.D.) moved to 1-1 with the loss as he got the start on the day. Albrecht gave up just one unearned run, but allowed five runs overall on five hits with a strikeout and two walks.

Joseph Murphy picked up the win in relief for the Bears after pitching 3.2 innings with no earned runs on no hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Ariel Taveras earned his fourth save of the year after giving up no runs on no hits with two strikeouts and a walk over 1.1 innings.

Bobby Chu (Jr., C, Redwood City, Calif.) went 1-of-3 for the Golden Eagles, while Mason Ruhlman (Jr., 2B, Algonac, Mich.) led the Golden Eagles with a solo home run, making him 1-of-3 with one run scored and one RBI.

The Bears were guided by Ryan Kuskowski, who went 2-of-4 with one RBI. E.J. Cumbo was 2-of-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Ben McNeill finished 1-of-2 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Minnesota Crookston and NYIT were scoreless going into the bottom of the third frame when the Bears were able to pull through. Cumbo started things off for NYIT with a single to center field to drive in Matt Malone. NYIT continued the frame as Cumbo came in to score when Zach Kleinwaks reached on an error at third base by Scott Finberg (Jr., 3B, Stillwater, Minn.). John LaRocca moved the lead to 3-0 as he crossed the plate on an error by Albrecht at pitcher. A McNeill double to center field continued the big inning as he plated Kleinwaks. Kuskowski wrapped up the stanza with a double to left field to drive in McNeill to put the advantage at 5-0.

Minnesota Crookston cut the lead to 5-1 as Ruhlman hit a solo shot to right center.

The Golden Eagles sliced the deficit down to 5-2 in the top of the eighth when Chu reached on an error at third base, allowing Travis Conoryea (R-So., OF/C, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.) to come in to score.

NYIT extended their lead to 6-2 in the eighth stanza when Kieran Dowd singled to right field to drive in McNeill.

A Malone sacrifice fly to left field in the eighth inning drove in Nic Lombardi to extend their advantage to 7-2, the tally they would hang on to win by.

Minnesota Crookston made great improvements over the week, as both their pitching and hitting showed improvement over the eight-game stretch. The Golden Eagles will look to build off the positives as they are slated to open NSIC play Sat., March 16 and Sun., March 17 at Wayne State College (Neb.) in Wayne, Neb.