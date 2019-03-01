BURNSVILLE, Minn. – University of Minnesota Crookston junior Harrison Cleary (G, Oak Creek, Wis.) was named All-NSIC First Team for the second-consecutive season as announced by the conference office Thurs., Feb. 28. Cleary is the second player to earn back-to-back All-NSIC First Team nods, joining Joe Hasz, who earned the honor in 2000-01, 2001-02, and 2002-03.

Cleary has had an amazing three-year journey for the Golden Eagles, helping to shape the program for the Minnesota Crookston. Cleary has scored 2,040 career points for Minnesota Crookston, becoming the first player in NCAA Division II history for the Golden Eagles to score over 2,000 points. Cleary is the school’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing all-time great and Hall of Famer Joe Hasz, earlier this season. Hasz remains among the top scorers all-time in NSIC history, currently sitting ninth all-time. Cleary is currently third all-time in NSIC scoring history. He needs one point to surpass Ryan Bruggeman of Southwest Minnesota State University, and 411 points to move past Gage Davis of St. Cloud State University. Cleary helped lead Minnesota Crookston to their first-ever NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament win this season, as they upset 2015-16 NCAA Division II National Champion Augustana University on the road Wed., Feb. 27. He has averaged 21.8 points per game for the Golden Eagles. Cleary is shooting 46.6 percent from the field, and 93.5 percent from the charity stripe. He scored a career-high 47 points in a game, earlier this season against Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Davis of St. Cloud State was named NSIC Player of the Year. Sean Smith of St. Cloud State was selected as NSIC Defensive Player of the Year. A.J. Plitzuweit for Augustana University was named NSIC Freshman of the Year. Isaiah McKay of Concordia University-St. Paul earned NSIC Newcomer of the Year accolades, while Paul Sather of Northern State University was named NSIC Coach of the Year.