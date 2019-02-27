In the last edition of the winter season, this week's Pirates of the Week are seniors from girls' basketball, boys' hockey, boys' basketball, Cade Coauette and Hannah Street.

Girls’ Basketball

Rachel Hefta - Sr. F

Kylie Solheim - Sr. G



Head Coach Darin Zimmerman says, “We have been fortunate to have two outstanding seniors lead us this season. Rachel Hefta and Kylie Solheim have put a ton of time into the basketball program, and it’s paying off. Both are looking forward to the tournament. I can think of nobody more deserving to have a nice tournament run, and that is what they have worked hard all year to go out and do.”



Wrestling

Cade Coauette - So.



Head Coach Wes Hanson says, “Throughout the season, Cade's confidence as a varsity wrestler increased greatly. His quickness and skill set on his feet helped him score many takedowns. He always brings a positive attitude into the practice room, which permeates throughout his team. His most notable victory came in the dual win against Fertile-Beltrami.”



Boys’ Hockey

Logan Wardner - Sr. D

Keaton Goering - Sr. F

Mason LaPlante - Sr. F

Eric Delorme - Sr. F

Jake Anderson - Sr. D

Sam Overgaard - Sr. D/F

Brock Heppner - Sr. F

Trey Christopherson - Sr. F

Killian Kuchan - Sr. F

Jack Ricord - Sr. G

Tanner Janorschke - Sr. G

Caden Bruley - Sr. Student Manager



Head Coach Josh Hardy says, “Logan Wardner, Keaton Goering, Mason LaPlante, Eric Delorme, Jake Anderson, Sam Overgaard, Brock Heppner, Trey Christopherson, Killian Kuchan, Jack Ricord, Tanner Janorschke and Caden Bruley have been fantastic parts of our program for three years and have set an example for those following them on what it means to be a Pirate hockey player. I'm so proud to have coached this group and wish them all success on their future endeavors.”



Boys’ Basketball

Chris Kazmierczak - Sr. G

Jonathan Abeld - Sr. F

Jaden Lubarski - Sr. F

Nick Garmen - Sr. F

Shaun Nelson - Sr. Student Manager



Head Coach Greg Garmen says, “This group has been dedicated to Pirate Hoops over the years. We appreciate all of their hard work.”



Glistening Edge

Hannah Street - Sr.



Coaches Andrea and Rachel say, “Hannah is the lone senior on our team this season. Hannah is a very dedicated skater. She has had the best attendance record for the team. She has been a great leader of the Glistening Edge the past few years. Hannah is a very strong individual skater as well as a strong team skater, and she continues to improve each year. She has been a huge asset to the team the last few years. Hannah always shows up with a smile on her face, a positive attitude and ready to give 110 percent. Hannah has been such a joy to coach over the years. We want to wish Hannah the best of luck as she prepares for her last Ice Show with the Crookston Figure Skating Club. Enjoy every minute of it. We will miss you.”

Follow live game updates for Pirates and Golden Eagles on Twitter: @CroxTimesSports or Snapchat: crookstontimes1.

For feedback or questions, contact the Times at (218) 281-2730, Nolan Beilstein at (940) 372-8175 or by email at nbeilstein@crookstontimes.com.