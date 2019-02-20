See schedule here.

For the second straight year, Crookston High School will host the Section 8A Individual Wrestling Tournament. The two-day event starts on Friday, February 22 and ends on Saturday, February 23. See the schedule below.



Friday, February 22



1 p.m. - Scales Available



1:30 p.m. - Weigh-Ins and Skin Checks (CHS wrestling room and training room. Only coaches, wrestlers and meet personnel are allowed in the weigh-in area)



2:15 p.m. - Seeding Meeting, Room A173, Facilitator - Dan Halland



2:30 p.m. - Doors Open For Fans



3:30 p.m. - Parade of Teams



4 p.m. - 1st Round (pigtail matches), quarterfinals, semifinals



Saturday, February 23



8 a.m. - Weigh-Ins and Skin Checks (only coaches, wrestlers and meet personnel allowed)



8:30 a.m. - Coaches Association Meeting Room A173



9 a.m. - Doors Open For Fans



10 a.m. - Wrestlebacks



11:30 a.m. - Semifinals Wrestlebacks



12:45 p.m. - Cheer Squads



1 p.m. - 5th Place Matches



1:45 p.m. - Section Awards



2 p.m. - Parade of Champions



2:15 p.m. Championship/3rd Place



True Second Matches to follow on two mats (weights where 2nd and 3rd place wrestlers have not wrestled)



Awards will be presented after the 145lb championship match (excluding weights where there is a true second match), and again after the 285lb match.



