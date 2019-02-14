The Golden Eagles are currently in seventh place in the NSIC.

The Minnesota Crookston women’s basketball team enters the weekend with a 10-14 (5-13 NSIC) mark. The Golden Eagles are currently in seventh place. Minnesota Crookston is a game back of Minot State and Northern State in a tie for fifth place. The Golden Eagles are averaging 67.3 points per game, while their opponents are tallying 71.2 points per tilt. Minnesota Crookston is shooting 40.8 percent from the field. The Golden Eagles are hitting at a 32.4 percent clip from beyond the arc. Minnesota Crookston is shooting 75.4 percent from the charity stripe. The Golden Eagles are averaging 35.0 rebounds per game, while allowing 39.4 boards to their opponents.

REDEMPTION SONG The Golden Eagles are looking to bounce back after an 80-69 loss to Minot State Jan. 26, 2019 in Minot, N.D. The Beavers had a big first half last time out against Minnesota Crookston. Minot State out-scored the Golden Eagles 46-28. The Golden Eagles had a strong second half as they put up 41 points compared 34 for the Beavers in the second stanza. Minnesota Crookston will look to redeem themselves after the tough loss on the road. GET STARTED QUICKLY The Golden Eagles will look to get going quickly this weekend as they struggled out of the gate against both Minot State and UMary on the road in late January. Minnesota Crookston was out-scored 41-25 in the first half against the Marauders earlier this season in Bismarck, N.D. The Golden Eagles played a solid second half as they out-scored UMary 46-41 in the second half. Minnesota Crookston will look to put up a complete game this weekend. ISY DOES IT Minnesota Crookston redshirt senior Isieoma Odor has been off to one of the best seasons any player has had in the history of the Golden Eagle women’s basketball program. Odor is league-leader in the NSIC, averaging 18.3 points per game. She is seventh in the conference with 8.8 rebounds per game. Odor also continues to move up the all-time charts for the Golden Eagles. She is fifth all-time in scoring for the Golden Eagles with 1,440 points. Odor needs 20 points to surpass her former teammate Alexa Thielman for fourth all-time on the scoring charts. In addition, she set the school record for rebounds recently. Odor surpassed Laurie Tyson for second, and Katrina Nordick, her former teammate, for the all-time record. Odor has 748 career rebounds in her time in the Maroon and Gold. SENIOR DAY Minnesota Crookston seniors Isieoma Odor, Caitlin Michaelis, and Maria Delgado will be recognized following Saturday’s game against UMary. Odor has been a member of three teams that have made it to the NSIC/Sanford Health quarterfinals, while Michaelis was a member of two of those teams. Delgado joined the team prior to 2017-18 as a transfer from Miles Community College. The three players have been solid leaders for the Golden Eagles during their time in the Maroon and Gold. THE LAST I IS SILENT The last I may be silent in the last name of Caitlin Michaelis (my-kulls), but she has been anything but silent this season. The senior comes into the weekend averaging 11.0 points per game. Michaelis has been strong from outside the arc, where she is hitting at a 31.1 percent clip. Michaelis had a career-high 21 points, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc Jan. 11 at Northern State University. She has had 15 games where she has scored in double figures. Michaelis notched 14 points versus Minnesota State University Feb. 8. Michaelis shot 50.0 percent from the field against Minnesota State. PAIGE TURNER Paige Cornale has really turned the page on her freshman season in recent weeks, as she has become a crucial player for the Golden Eagles. Cornale has started the last five games for the Golden Eagles, as she has worked her way into the top five for Minnesota Crookston. Cornale is averaging 8.0 points per game in the last seven games. Cornale had a career-high 14 points at Southwest Minnesota State. She is shooting 45.0 percent from beyond the arc on the season. Cornale has notched four games with double-figure scoring this season. POST GAME Kylie Post, might not play center, but she is quite the “Post” presence this season. She has been able to get to the hoop and distribute to her opponents to create for her teammates. Post is averaging 8.8 points and 2.3 assists per game this season. Post had 18 points at Sioux Falls. She has picked up nine games with double-figure scoring this season. Post had nine points against Concordia-St. Paul last weekend. EVERY DAY OF THE WEAKLEY Minnesota Crookston junior guard Paige Weakley has been huge from beyond the arc this season. Weakley comes into the weekend shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks among the top 10 in the NSIC. She is coming off a career-high 23 points on 7-of-14 from the field, and 5-of-11 from beyond the arc against Minnesota State. Weakley has notched two games with over 20 points this season. She has five games with 10 or more points this season. Weakley will look to find her shot this weekend against UMary and Minot State. FOX OUT Minnesota Crookston freshman Bren Fox, a native of Norwood Young America, Minn., has been quite the presence on the boards this season for the Golden Eagles. Fox is averaging 4.6 rebounds per game on the season. She has three games with 10 or more rebounds this season. Fox has also secured two double-doubles this season. She is coming off 10 points and 14 rebounds against Concordia-St. Paul. Fox will look to be a force on the glass this weekend. DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE. The Golden Eagles have found success when they have been able to keep opponents under 70 points this season. Minnesota Crookston is 9-3 when holding opponents under the 70-point mark. The Golden Eagles have held teams to 71.2 points per game this season. Their opponents are shooting 41.7 percent from the field, and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc on the season. SINK THE FREE ONES Minnesota Crookston is ranked third in the conference when it comes to free throw shooting. The Golden Eagles are hitting at a 75.4 percent clip from the line this season. Stephanie McWilliams is shooting over 90-percent from the charity stripe. Caitlin Michaelis comes in shooting 84.4 percent from the charity stripe. Paige Weakley comes in hitting at an 85.0 percent clip. Isieoma Odor has the most attempts from the line, and is hitting at a 79.6 percent clip. Needless to say, Minnesota Crookston is hoping to get to the line this weekend and make it pay off. Minot State at Minnesota Crookston Date: Fri., Feb. 15 Time: 5:30 p.m. UMary at Minnesota Crookston Date: Sat., Feb. 16 Time: 3:30 p.m. Minnesota Crookston Projected Starters Fr. PG 24 Paige Cornale (5-10, Oak Creek, Wis.)5.0 PPG, 0.9 RPG Sr. SG 3 Caitlin Michaelis (5-8, Marshfield, Wis.)11.0 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.1 APG Jr. 3G 32 Paige Weakley (5-9, Kearney, Mo.)6.3 PPG, 2.1 RPG R-Sr. SF 15 Isieoma Odor (6-0, Bloomington, Minn.)18.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG Fr. PF 23 Bren Fox (6-3, Norwood Young America, Minn.)3.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG Top Bench Players Fr. G 5 Kylie Post (5-7, Corcoran, Minn.)8.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.2 APG Fr. G 11 Kylea Praska (5-8, Thief River Falls, Minn.)2.7 PPG, 1.3 RPG Jr. F/C 14 Amber Schoenicke (6-1, Marshall, Wis.)1.8 PPG, 2.0 RPG Fr. F/C 31 Julia Peplinski (5-10, Hustisford, Wis.)1.0 PPG, 1.6 RPG MINOT STATE Projected Starters Jr. PG 4 Mariah Payne (5-7, Burnie, Australia)13.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 3.6 APG Sr. SG 12 Kari Clements (5-7, Trevor, Wis.)13.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.5 APG Sr. 3G 3 Madison Wald (5-6, Minot, N.D.)13.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.8 APG Sr. SF 14 Whitney Molina (5-8, Hinsdale, Mont.)3.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG So. PF 22 Haley Hildenbrand(6-2, Parker, Colo.)6.3 PPG, 4.4 RPG Top Bench Players So. G/F 10 Calli Delsman (5-10, Waukesha, Wis.)7.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG Fr. C 44 Anna Counts (6-2, Crystal, Minn.)3.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG Sr. G 32 Gabby Wilkinson (5-9, Bismarck, N.D.)2.6 PPG, 1.3 RPG UMary Projected Starters So. PG 1 Macy Williams (5-7, Sussex, Wis.)10.7 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 3.9 APG So. SG 20 Coral Gillette (6-0, Bismarck, N.D.)8.6 PPG, 1.8 RPG Fr. SF 21 Tonya Dvorak (6-1, Bismarck, N.D.)5.4 PPG, 2.5 RPG Fr. PF 4 Lexie Schneider (6-3, Hilbert, Wis.)3.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG Jr. C 32 Gabbie Bohl (6-2, Minot, N.D.)18.1 PPG, 9.6 RPG Top Bench Players Jr. F 12 Cassie Askvig (6-2, Minot, N.D.)18.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG R-Jr. G 14 Jordyn Jossart (5-7, Bismarck, N.D.)3.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG Jr. G 2 Christal Hearn (5-11, Mequon, Wis.)2.1 PPG, 1.3 RPG Fr. G 3 Kassandra Bartek (5-10, Oak Creek, Wis.)2.1 PPG, 1.4 RPG UMARY MARAUDERS UMary enters the weekend with a record of 14-7 (12-6 NSIC). UMary is currently sitting in third place in the North division. The Marauders are coming off a weekend split last weekend where they beat Upper Iowa University and dropped a game to Winona State University. The Marauders high scoring offense averages 71.5 points per game and is shooting 45 percent from the field as a team. UMary will look to stick to their successful game plan of outscoring opponents. CASSIE CAN SCORE Cassie Askvig is the leading scorer for the Marauders. She comes into the weekend averaging 18.3 points per game. Askvig is also shooting an impressive 47.2 percent from beyond the arch and is among the top in rebounds per game with 9.5. Askvig received NSIC player of the week honors two weekends ago but only appeared in one game against Upper Iowa last weekend where she scored seven points. Askvig hopes to get back on track against Minnesota Crookston this weekend. BOHL CAN BALL Gabbie Bohl comes into the weekend averaging 18.1 points per game. Bohl is shooting 48.7 percent from the field and is averaging 9.6 rebounds per game. Bohl is also averaging 1.3 blocks per game. Last weekend Bohl scored 12 points against Upper Iowa and 11 points against Winona State. Bohl looks to continue to play well in the low post both offensively and defensively. MACY LOVES FREE THROWS Macy Williams is a guard who averages 10.7 points per game for the Marauders. Williams also comes in with 75 assist on the season. Williams is shooting an impressive 90 percent from the free throw line. Williams is also shooting 48.4 percent from the field coming into this weekend’s matchup. Last weekend Williams scored 16 points against Upper Iowa and 10 points against Winona State, she was also a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line as well. Macy Williams looks to continue letting the offense flow through her. MINOT STATE BEAVERS Minot State comes into the weekend at 11-13 (6-12 NSIC) on the season. Minot State is currently in fifth place in the North division. Minnesota Crookston are separated by only one game so this is a very big weekend for both teams. The Beavers are coming off of a weekend split dropping a game to Winona State University and picking up a win over Upper Iowa University. The Beavers are shooting 43.2 percent on the season and average 35.3 rebounds a game. KARI IS KEY Kari Clements is a guard for the Beavers who is averaging 13.3 points per game. Clements has 47 steals, five blocks, and 60 assists. Clements is also shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 78 percent from the free throw line on the season. Clements scored four points against Winona State and 10 points against Upper Iowa. Clements will be looking to get back on track offensively for the Beavers. WHERE’S WALD? Madison Wald is a guard for the Beavers who is averaging 13.3 points per game, and four rebounds per game. Wald also enters play with 65 assists and 22 steals on the season while shooting 40 percent from the field. Wald did not score on two attempts against Winona State but got back on track against Upper Iowa as she scored 13 points. Wald will be looking to continue scoring and be a lock down defender against Minnesota Crookston. BRING THE PAYNE Mariah Payne is another guard for the Beavers that is averaging 13 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assist on the season. Payne is also shooting 73 percent at the line coming into this weekend’s matchup. Last weekend Payne scored 11 points against Winona State and recorded a season high 23 points against Upper Iowa. Payne also had seven assist on the weekend, she will look to continue scoring for the Beavers. 1. Can Minnesota Crookston start strong against Minnesota State and Concordia-St. Paul? 2. Can the Golden Eagles slow down Askvig and Bohl in the post against UMary? 3. Can the Golden Eagles control Minot State’s guards? 4. Who will step up off the bench for the Golden Eagles? 5. Will Isy Odor continue her strong season?