The Golden Eagles improve to 3-3 on the season.

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn.—A theme early on in the season for Minnesota Crookston softball has been splitting doubleheaders. They did it on Saturday and Sunday and that trend continued this afternoon with a 5-3 loss to Bemidji State, but bouncing back nicely and earning a hard-earned 6-5 win over Minnesota State University Moorhead.

With their third straight split in doubleheaders, the Golden Eagles improve to 3-3 on the season, continuing their best start since 2008.

The Beavers got off to a fast start in the home half of the first inning, as they would score one run on two hits to take the lead into the second inning.

The Golden Eagles would answer back in the bottom of the third. Mikaela Rodriguez (Jr., 2B/SS, Laveen, Ariz.) tied the game at one with her third homerun in six games. Minnesota Crookston would eventually take the lead after Tavia Lawson (So., OF/C, Hawley, Minn.) scored on a throwing error from the Beaver third baseman.

The Golden Eagles would hold onto that one-run lead until the Beavers answered with three in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead.

Freshman Leah Macias (Fr., OF, West Covina, Calif.) got the Golden Eagles at least one run back after she doubled to left field, to bring in Haley Strachan (Sr., OF, Phoenix, Ariz.).

The Beavers would add on another run in the bottom of the sixth and hold off the Golden Eagles rally to win the non-conference midweek game, 5-3.

Rodriguez would reach base three more times today as the leadoff hitter, going 1-2 with one homerun and two base on balls. Maggie Morales (Sr., IF/OF, Tuscon, Ariz.) and Strachan each had two hit games for head coach Travis Owen and his squad.

Paige Pitlick (Jr., P/1B, Jordan, Minn.) went 6.0 innings, while allowing six hits and five runs, all of which were earned. The junior righty struck out seven, but picked up the loss to fall to 1-3.

In game two, Minnesota Crookston would look to rebound and get back to .500.

They did just that by earning the split on the weekend, by defeating the MSUM Dragons 6-5.

In game two, the Golden Eagles jumped out to a fast and furious start, scoring one run in the first, but five in the second, the most runs they have scored in an inning this season.

The Dragons would try and battle back and did score four runs in the top half of the sixth, but Minnesota Crookston held off the rally and earned the 6-5 win.

In the game, the Golden Eagles tallied just five hits, two of which came from Rodriguez, including another homerun, her fourth on the season. Strachan, Proctor and Jordan Peterson (So., C/UT, Lakeville, Minn.) also collected hits today for the Golden Eagles.

Mikayla Jones (Sr., P, Huxley, Iowa) pitched well in the circle for Minnesota Crookston and went 5.1 innings while giving up seven hits, five runs, all of which earned and struck out one Dragon hitter. Jones earned the win in the game. Taylor Graven (So., P, Greene, Iowa) started and went 1.2 innings, giving up three hits and no runs.

In game one, Owen didn’t like the start of the Golden Eagles, but was happy with the adjustments made.

“In game one offensively our timing was off at the start of the game and we weren’t able to take advantage of the runners on base,” said Owen. “However, we made good adjustments and finished the game strong, giving ourselves a chance with the tying run on base in the seventh inning.”

In game two, Owen liked the start from his team.

“In game two we came out strong but our bats lulled a bit in the middle of the game and let them creep back in,” he went on. “Our pitching was a positive from game two, we got lots of weak contact.”

The Golden Eagles are back in action tomorrow for two games with Southwest Minnesota State at 9 a.m., and Bemidji State at 11 a.m.



