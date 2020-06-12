Also included is a list of this year's adopters and honorees.
The flowers are in full bloom and the beauty of summer in Crookston is on display.
The Crookston Area Chamber would like to give a warm thank you to everyone who purchased a hanging basket through the Adopt-A-Basket Program. These multi-colored flowers are a beautiful touch and pop of color. D&D Garden Center once again created lovely flowers for these hanging baskets.
We also would like to thank the hardworking staff of the City of Crookston. They make sure these flowers are watered daily.
Below is the list of generous individuals and businesses who purchased baskets.
Enjoy the beauty!
Basket adopters
American Federal
Bob & Lynette Young
Bruce & Jill Krueger
Dale & Mary Ann Knotek
Fischer, Rust, Stock, & Rust PLLC
Gloria & Bill Watro
HN Quality Plumbing
Jason & Kerri Brantner
Jeff & Margo Butler
Kathie Barnes
Kiwanis-Crookston Pioneer 100s
Marcel & Jean Lajesse
Stenshoel Houske Funeral Home
Tri Valley Opportunity Council
Widseth Smith Nolting
Willow & Ivy
Basket adopters: In honor of
Allan & Judy Dragseth: Vicki Irwin
Anonymous: Travis Brekken & Michael Swenson
Biermaier Chiropractic: Jean & John Thomforde
Bonnie Brule: Dorris Brule Polley from her Brule children
Bruce Reichert: Juanne C. & Garfield Reichert
Bud & Judy Ellingson: Vicki Irwin/Emma & Wollin & Ella Ellingson
City of Crookston: Kathy Umlauf
Connie Sherlock: Carol Hoiseth – from the family of Carol Hoiseth
Craig & Laurie Stahlecker: Kirk Rongen
Dale & Laura Charais: Clarence & Lelia Charais/Corrine Charais/Delise Foreman
David Brule: Kathleen Brule
Erik & Judie Kanten: Cliff & Marie Hagen
Erik & Judie Kanten: Chuck Kanten
Family of Nancy Melbye – Sarah Cota: Nancy Melbye
Henrietta Beiswenger: Rosa DeBoer
Jamie & Bill Cassavant: All veterans/active duty/military & their families
Jane Akers: Our parents 60th wedding anniversary-Ardella & Sandy Knudsvig & in Memory of Kyle Akers
Jeff & Ingrid Remick: Sharon Barnes
Jim & Jan Kelly: Kory & John Kelly
JoAnn Westburg: Helen Brooks
Leo & Judy Luettjohann: Our Family
Marilyn Leblanc: Gerald & Katherine LeBlanc
Marshall & Vicki Olson: Brock Olson
Nancy Vakoch & Marsha Myrold: Rowena Nelson
Noah Insurance Service: Jim & Lois Noah
Peggy Baird – Robyn Baird Conkins: John & Rita Baird/Jerry Baird
Ralph Pester: Etha Pester
Robin Reitmeier: Bruce Mjoen
Tim & Kristi Ricard: Sid & Irene Snyder, Curtis Brekken, Vernon Ricard
Tim & Kristi Ricard: Rebecca Snyder-Marsnik, Shirley Snyder
Tracy Kuchan: LeBlanc Realty