While the legislature was not able to pass a bonding bill during regular session, they still have an opportunity to create a bonding bill in a special session that will help build new infrastructure, keep Minnesotans working and help recover from COVID-19.

There are more than $5 billion in unmet needs for infrastructure projects across the state.

From local road and bridge construction, water treatment, building schools and hospitals, bonding is the tool the legislature can use to get these projects funded. Investing in these projects invests in our communities.

One of the projects right here in Crookston is on The University of Minnesota Crookston Campus, seeking just under $4 million in facilities improvement and repair projects.

Minnesota’s economy has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A bonding bill can fund hundreds of statewide projects, which will help the state’s economy recover from COVID-19 by keeping Minnesotans working.

I hope the Governor and the legislature will come to an agreement during a special session that can keep Minnesota’s infrastructure up to date, invest in our communities, and serve as an economic boost to our Brothers and Sisters in the Construction Industry.

Darrell Lende

Lende is president of the NW Minnesota Building. & Construction Trades Council in Erskine, Minnesota.