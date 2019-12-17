A group of lay faithful Catholics in the Bemidji area have produced a petition that will be submitted to Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley, president of the Vatican's Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

They are requesting the resignation of Bishop Michael Joseph Hoeppner (God keep him), due to inaction and mishandling of sexual abuse/child protection.

Please sign this petition, encourage others to sign it, and forward this email to others: https://a07a923a-08aa-4dbb-add8-9d47155de76d.filesusr.com/ugd/6bdfed_a9a0c58c06014a9e8475a529c1727c2a.pdf

Because a bishop is responsible for all souls within his diocese, this petition can be shared with non-Catholics within the Diocese of Crookston and people who live outside the diocese that are affected by this situation.

Petitions can be mailed to:

C. Brooks

50220 US 71 S.

Bemidji, MN 56601

Please try to have the petition signed and mailed out by the end of December 2019.

Maria duce! (Sincerely in Christ)

Lee Walski

Crookston