The Crookston Early Childhood Initiative would like to thank the following community members, businesses, and service organizations for their charitable donations in 2019:



Golden Leaves Club ($500 to $999)

Crookston Eagle’s Club

Riverview Health

McDonald’s Crookston — Mike & Cindy O’Keefe



Branches Club ($250 to $499)

Alter Clinic, Crookston

American Crystal Sugar Company

Gary & Lori Hoerner

Bremer Bank

KROX Radio



Trunk Club ($100 to $249)

Annette Abrams

American Federal Bank

Biermaier Chiropractic

Crookston Childcare Association

Crookston Eye Clinic

Crookston Firefighters Association

Crookston Noon Day Lions

Crookston Rotary Club

Dan’s Flying Service: Dan & Sara Geist

Tim & Marlene Dufault

Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson, & Larson, PLLP

Jake Fee

Grant & Gina Gunderson

Happy Joe’s

Knights of Columbus Council 1216

Ken Study Club

LeBlanc Realty

Napa Crookston Welding

Northern Sky Bank

Roger & Gail Odegaard

Denice & Scott Oliver

Tai-Valley Opportunity Council

John & Jan Vallager

Valley Plains Equipment

Villa St. Vincent



Roots Club (up to $100)

Christian Brothers Ford

Crookston Fuel Company/Ampride

D&D Thomforde Garden Center

H & R Block Crookston

HN Quality Plumbing

Tai-Valley Head Start

Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home

Bernie Lieder

Tim & Kari Moe

Susan Murphy

Marsha Odom

Optical - Crookston Vision Associates

Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #137

Reese Electric

These generous donors helped to fund the enhancement of the Crookston parks with the adding of benches, the Celebrate the Young Child Family Festival, Directory of Crookston Early Childhood Opportunities, Safety Town Education Materials, Early Childhood Transportation Grant, recognition of new family childcare providers, and the FRED program at the Crookston Library. We would also like to recognize the contributions of donors who prefer to remain anonymous and those who have supported our efforts through participation and attendance at community events.

Our sincere thanks.

Gina Gunderson

Local Coordinator, on behalf of the Crookston Early Childhood Initiative Steering Committee members