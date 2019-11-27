The Crookston Early Childhood Initiative would like to thank the following community members, businesses, and service organizations for their charitable donations in 2019:
Golden Leaves Club ($500 to $999)
Crookston Eagle’s Club
Riverview Health
McDonald’s Crookston — Mike & Cindy O’Keefe
Branches Club ($250 to $499)
Alter Clinic, Crookston
American Crystal Sugar Company
Gary & Lori Hoerner
Bremer Bank
KROX Radio
Trunk Club ($100 to $249)
Annette Abrams
American Federal Bank
Biermaier Chiropractic
Crookston Childcare Association
Crookston Eye Clinic
Crookston Firefighters Association
Crookston Noon Day Lions
Crookston Rotary Club
Dan’s Flying Service: Dan & Sara Geist
Tim & Marlene Dufault
Reynolds, Harbott, Knutson, & Larson, PLLP
Jake Fee
Grant & Gina Gunderson
Happy Joe’s
Knights of Columbus Council 1216
Ken Study Club
LeBlanc Realty
Napa Crookston Welding
Northern Sky Bank
Roger & Gail Odegaard
Denice & Scott Oliver
Tai-Valley Opportunity Council
John & Jan Vallager
Valley Plains Equipment
Villa St. Vincent
Roots Club (up to $100)
Christian Brothers Ford
Crookston Fuel Company/Ampride
D&D Thomforde Garden Center
H & R Block Crookston
HN Quality Plumbing
Tai-Valley Head Start
Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home
Bernie Lieder
Tim & Kari Moe
Susan Murphy
Marsha Odom
Optical - Crookston Vision Associates
Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #137
Reese Electric
These generous donors helped to fund the enhancement of the Crookston parks with the adding of benches, the Celebrate the Young Child Family Festival, Directory of Crookston Early Childhood Opportunities, Safety Town Education Materials, Early Childhood Transportation Grant, recognition of new family childcare providers, and the FRED program at the Crookston Library. We would also like to recognize the contributions of donors who prefer to remain anonymous and those who have supported our efforts through participation and attendance at community events.
Our sincere thanks.
Gina Gunderson
Local Coordinator, on behalf of the Crookston Early Childhood Initiative Steering Committee members