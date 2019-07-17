The flowers are in full bloom and the beauty of summer in Crookston is on display.

The Crookston Area Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau would like to give a warm thank you to everyone who purchased a hanging basket through the Adopt-A-Basket Program. These multi-colored flowers are the focus of some amazing pictures taken by community members which means they are being enjoyed by many.

We would also like to thank the hardworking staff of our Crookston City who make sure these flowers are watered daily.

Below is the list of generous individuals who purchased a basket, many in memory of loved ones passed or in honor of someone special.



Baskets purchased

• American Federal Bank

• Kathie Barnes

• Biermaier Chiropractic Clinic

• Bremer Bank

• Crookston Eagles Club

• Crookston Times

• Fisher, Rust, Stock & Rust, PLLC

• H&N Quality Plumbing

• Erik and Judie Kanten

• Dale & Mary Ann Knotek

• Bruce & Jill Kruger

• Marcel & Jean LaJesse

• Charles Larson

• Judy & Leo Luettjohann

• Northwestern Mental Health Center

• Robin Reitmeier

• RiverView Health (three baskets)

• Odine Smulan

• Stenshoel Houske Funeral Home

• Strandner Abstract & Title

• Tri Valley Opportunity Council

• Bill and Gloria Watro

• Widseth, Smith Nolting (two baskets)

• Willow & Ivy

• Lynette & Robert Young



Baskets purchased in dedication to/memory of someone

• Anonymous, dedicated to Travis Brekken & Michael Swenson

• Henrietta Beiswenger, dedicated to Rosa Deboer

• Jason and Kari Brantner, dedicated to Jon Brantner

• John Bridgeford, dedicated to Lillian Bridgeford

• David Brule, dedicated to Brule and Menard

• Cory Burnette, dedicated to Faith L. Burnette

• Frank Caputo, dedicated to Art Lufkin

• Dale Charais, dedicated to Clarence & Lelia Charais

• City of Crookston, dedicated to Kathy Umlauf

• Bryce Delage, dedicated to Jan Delage

• Allan and Judy Dragster, dedicated to Vicki Irwin

• Iris Eisert, dedicated to Lyle Eisert & Todd Eisert

• Bud Ellingson, dedicated to Vicki Irwin & Emma Wollin

• Erickson Embroidery, dedicated to Donna Karver and Harvey & Doris Couette

• Blaine Fenno, dedicated to Octavio Benavides

• Terri & Brooke, Rob Heggie, dedicated to Russell James

• Family of Carol Hoiseth, dedicated to Carol Hoiseth

• Gary Kaiser, dedicated to Mr. & Mrs. James Kaiser

• Jim & Jan Kelly, dedicated to Kory John Kelly

• Kiwanis, dedicated to Kiwanis of Crookston

• Marilyn LeBlanc & Family, dedicated to Kathrine & Gerald LeBlanc

• Will Melbye, dedicated to Wayne & Paulette Melbye

• Noah Insurance, dedicated to Jim & Lois Noah

• Marshall & Vicki Olson, dedicated to Brock Olson

• Ralph Pester, dedicated to Etha Pester

• John & Ruth, Myron & Holly & Reese Peterson, dedicated to Harold & Alma Peterson

• Family of Doris Polley, dedicated to Doris Polley

• Bruce G. Reichert, dedicated to Garfield & Joanne C. Reichert

• Hector Santellanes, dedicated to Norma Santellanes

• Susan & Lee Sele, dedicated to “Buddy”

• Isabel Tronson, dedicated to Walter & Janna Tronson & Bill Kernel

• VFW Auxiliary, dedicated to veterans

• Lori Wagner, dedicated to Laurie & Dorothy Nordlum & Brother Jim

• JoAnn Westburg, dedicated to mother Helen Brooks

• Your Children, dedicated to John & Rita Baird

Thank you for your continued support of the Crookston Area Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau Adopt-A-Basket Program and the beautification of our wonderful community! Have a great rest of the summer.

Terri Heggie and Marcia Schoenborn

Crookston Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau