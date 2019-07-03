Jeers & Jeers this July 4

Jeers to Nike’s rationale behind

pulling shoes off the market

Nike recently designed a shoe to celebrate the fourth of July featuring the original 13-star American Flag supposedly designed by Betsy Ross. However, the company immediately canceled the release of the shoe after Colin Kaepernick argued that the flag is offensive, as it is connected to the slavery era in the United States.

Although the flag was created 1776 at the conception of the United States and during a time when slavery was still rampant, there are ways to celebrate people and artifacts while acknowledging the hurt that was caused by them and during the time they existed.

For example, Lin Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” features George Washington, a slave owner, as a guiding mentor to the main character of the story, Alexander Hamilton. The story, however, does not portray Washington as perfect, and the character was played by the black actor Christopher Jackson in the original cast on Broadway. The musical brilliantly balances questionable morals of the time with a celebration of the commencement of the United States by using a cast of non-white actors.

Although “Hamilton” discredits Kaepernick’s argument about the flag existing during the era of slavery, Ross’s flag has been used recently as a symbol of white supremacy and as a stand-in for the confederate flag at KKK meetings, making it a questionable choice for the celebration of America. However, the flag has not been fully appropriated by white supremacist groups, and is not as clear a symbol of racism as the confederate flag, so perhaps there is still a chance to reclaim the flag as an American symbol.

There are ways to celebrate the troubled past, such as the inception of the United States, while remembering and acknowledging both the victory of freedom from Great Britain and the monstrosity of the slavery and racism that occurred at the same time. Jeers to rescinding the shoes because the flag was made during the slavery era of the U.S., and let’s try to re-brand this symbol of the inception of America as a memory of the good and the bad, like Miranda’s George Washington.

– Maddie Everett, intern

Jeers to a double standard when it

comes to female athletes celebrating

Double standards are alive and well and hypocrisy is running wild. In this case, the topic is celebrating in sports. It used to be only ungrateful, ignorant athletes would commit such a heathenish act. Now, celebrating, or more commonly known as having fun, is widely accepted. Even the National Football League eased back on their excessive celebration penalties. Baseball players can flip bats and football players can spike balls. But if a woman so much as acknowledges a World Cup goal beyond high-fives, shame on her.

In the semifinals game against England, United States forward Alex Morgan scored a go-ahead goal to give the Americans a 2-1 lead. The three-time World Cup athlete and two-time Olympian celebrated by pretending to drink a cup of tea with her pinky finger extended.

Ask certain people, and they would likely respond as if Morgan gave the fans the bird. Yes, it touches on a stereotype that English citizens enjoy drinking tea. No, it is not malicious or meant to degrade. Compared to celebrations in the past by male athletes, this is fairly benign.

If people can defend Randy Moss pretending to moon fans, they can get behind Morgan’s playful jab. Let the ladies have some fun.

– Nolan Beilstein, sports editor