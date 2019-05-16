Cheers to a new record broken at Highland School and Jeers to remaining uninformed even when it’s easy to be informed

Cheers to a new record broken at Highland School

Sixth graders gathered in Highland Elementary School’s large group room this week to test out their truss bridges built out of popsicle sticks and Elmer’s glue, and, boy, was it a fun thing to watch. Dan Halland, Marcia Scholler and Kris Stegman’s classes all participated and a new record was broken.

Naomi Olson and Madison Halland’s bridge held an impressive 205 pounds of weights and broke the school record. Mr. Halland told the Times that two years ago they had two bridges that would not break and held over 150 pounds, so this new record should be shouted from the rooftops. Update: A recent email from Dan Halland shows a new record of 300.8 lbs!

The Times was lucky enough to attend Monday’s bridge testings and you could feel the emotions from the student’s faces when it was their turn to have weights added. Most bridges in Mr. Halland’s class held over 50 pounds and six bridges held over 100 pounds.

When the bridges couldn’t hold any more weight, some snapped in half and some seemed to explode with pieces flying all over the stage. The students sometimes hid toward the back of the stage while Mr. Halland added weights and some eagerly stood by with their safety goggles intact.

Cheers to Highland Elementary School for continuing this fun project and cheers to the sixth grade students for building some impressive truss bridges including our new record breakers.

– Jess Bengtson, Assistant Editor

Jeers to remaining uninformed even when it’s easy to be informed

It remains a mystery how some rumors get momentum. Well, not really. More often than not, it stems from being uninformed and a pinch of ignorance. But the riddle of why people choose to put themselves at such a disadvantage grows stronger with every passing day.

On May 14, the Long Range Planning Committee met to discuss the future of Pirate athletics and addressed the possibility of discontinuing programs. Key words from that sentence are addressed and possibility. Citizens somehow already know which sports are going to be cut. Which is a confusing concept as the administration and school board does not even know yet.

“But how were we supposed to know,” the unaware person asks. Well, between April 23 and May 14, the Times published five different articles and a Facebook post regarding this topic. That averages over one article/post per week. Nowhere in any of them will anyone find evidence suggesting which sport will be cut. That is because literally no one knows.

Over time, humanity has discovered discussing topics one knows little about proves difficult. So stay informed. It is not hard.

– Nolan Beilstein, Sports Editor