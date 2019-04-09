During DFL Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton’s two terms, there was never really a question about which side he would take on various legislative policy initiatives. Dayton’s an unapologetic liberal, so rarely if ever could anyone make a legitimate claim that they didn’t know where he stood on any given issue.

But Dayton wasn’t much of a salesperson, at least in the public eye. When it came to championing a cause, he came across as kind of a clunky communicator who lacked charisma and salesmanship. That’s not meant to be taken as some kind of harsh criticism of Dayton; it’s simply a fact that no one can be good and talented at everything.

Dayton’s successor, fellow DFLer Tim Walz, does not lack in the charisma and salesmanship department. When it comes to his skills in the vast realm of communications, his cup runneth over. Anyone who saw Walz command a packed room during his visit to Crookston shortly after the election could certainly attest to that fact.

At his first State of the State speech last week, Walz displayed more of the same personality-plus traits that have the ability to rally people around a cause, to get people hopeful and even excited about the positive possibilities.

The $41 billion or so question is, of course, will all of that hope and excitement evaporate, as it usually does as the end of a legislative session approaches and all hell breaks loose at the Capitol in St. Paul?

Walz talked in his speech of starting a “new story” and while it’s apparent he’s at least partially thinking really big picture things for Minnesota, he also wants to start a new story in Minnesota’s legislative chambers and his office, a new story that doesn’t include vitriol and back-biting and untruths and innuendos and a lack of open communication that leads to another embarrassing end to a legislative session.

We can’t have bills as thick as War and Peace being delivered and voted on minutes before the session’s expiration clock strikes midnight. We can’t have over-the-top theatrics and pandemonium and then, afterward, both sides blaming the other side for being responsible for yet another sorry spectacle.

Will we avoid that this spring? While we cling to a sliver of hope, forgive us if we remain skeptical and even mildly cynical. Democrats control the House, after all, while Republicans have the majority in the Senate. Walz wants to increase the gas tax, which Republicans are dead set against. Democrats want gun control measures passed, and Republicans are opposed.

Taxes and guns. Walz is a skilled individual, but if he can make his DFL party-mates and Republicans see eye-to-eye on those two issues in the closing weeks of the session, he’ll be nothing less than a miracle worker.