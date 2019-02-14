A huge thank you to everyone who donated to the 2019 Bikini Radar Run held during Ice Buster Daze on Saturday, Feb. 9. Over $6,000 was raised for the Pink Ribbon Riders and we can’t thank you enough for donating.

Without your contributions they would not have money for Minnesota patients fighting breast cancer.

Also, a big thank you to Morgan at Total Lawn Care for the custom stocking hats to keep us warm, to Wade Cordts for trophies, and the Driftbusters Club for hosting us.



Lynnette Seaton

Crookston

On behalf of the

Bikini Team Riders