Jonathan P. Lundborg, 62, of Moorhead, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, May 13, 2019.

A Gathering of Friends for Jon was Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 16, at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Moorhead.

Korsmo Funeral Home, of Moorhead, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (Online guest book: www.korsmofuneralservice.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.