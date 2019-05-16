John James “Jim” O’Connor, 87, of Benson, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in St. Cloud.

John James “Jim” O’Connor, 87, of Benson, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 17, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 18, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment will be at the Church Cemetery. Zniewski Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. (www.zniewskifuneralhome.com)

