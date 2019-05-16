Delores “Dee” Sundlee, 86, of Montevideo, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at Luther Haven in Montevideo.

Delores “Dee” Sundlee, 86, of Montevideo, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at Luther Haven in Montevideo. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 18, at Salem Lutheran Church in Montevideo, with the Pastor Matt Philaya officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, May 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

