Cheryl Augeson, 65, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home, in Marshall. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 7, at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Burial will be at Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Thursday.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

