Ellsworth Leon Molden was born alongside his twin sister, Eileen, on September 29, 1928 to Selmer and Amanda (Olson) Molden in Edison Township, Swift County, and was baptized shortly thereafter.

Ellsworth Leon Molden was born alongside his twin sister, Eileen, on September 29, 1928 to Selmer and Amanda (Olson) Molden in Edison Township, Swift County, and was baptized shortly thereafter.

A funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 25, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Holmes City. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo.

Anderson Funeral Home, of Alexandria, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (www.andersonfuneral.net)

Full Obituary available in our paper.