Local units of government that received federal CARES Act funding continue to find ways to spend those dollars in an effort to address the economic fallout related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the federal legislation dedicated more than $2 trillion that was given to cities, counties and school districts, with the understanding that the funds needed to be committed by an upcoming deadline.

With that in mind, the Redwood County Board of Commissioners approved several resolutions allocating funding for everything from small businesses to the highway department.

Among the allocations was one to purchase new two-way radios for the Redwood County Highway Department. The $75,000 funding allocation will provide 28 hand-held radios that will replace the radios purchased approximately 11 years ago and are nearing the end of their life.

The board also approved a request for $4,350 from the Redwood Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). The SWCD will use those funds for technology equipment that will be utilized to create educational videos that can be then used to offer information online.

The board also allocated $12,500 to the Redwood-Renville Regional Solid Waste Authority for the purchase of an automated scale ticketing system. The Redwood County allocation is half of the funds needed for the equipment.

A second round of small business relief grants were also approved with a total funding amount of $256,692 being offered to 29 businesses.

In other action during its meeting, the county board:

• Approved the Belview/Delhi area maintenance contract with Zimmermann Maintenance for 2021. The estimated cost of the contract is $57,300, but the commissioners were reminded that the final cost could be more or it could be less, especially based on the amount of snow that falls.

• Approved the medical examiner contract agreement with Dr. Kelly Mills at $250 per month.

• Set the parcel rates for assessment contracts at $12 per parcel.

• Approved the purchase agreements with Bob LeSage and Dean Swigart for the land that will serve as the location for the veterans cemetery.