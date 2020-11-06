Outscoring Jackson County Central 12-0 in the fourth quarter the Redwood Valley Cardinals held off the rival Huskies 28-14 Oct. 30 at Inglis Field.

The Homecoming victory – a rare win over the Huskies (1-3) – improved the Cards overall record to 3-1 heading into an interesting road match-up with Luverne (3-1) Nov.6. Luverne – a former traditional SWC rival – hasn’t been on the schedule in recent years since the formation of the Big South Conference.

This season Luverne has been impressive pitching shutouts over Pipestone (22-0), JCC (32-0) and Windom (35-0) with its only loss coming at the hands of powerhouse Blue Earth Area (41-10).

In the win over the Huskies, the Cardinals took the early lead, as Alex Lang hooked up with veteran Connor Josephson on a six-yard touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone.

Lang would convert the two-point attempt and the Cards would take an 8-0 lead.

The Huskies answered back with a score of their own on a fourth down pass inside the 10-yard line.

The two-point try would fail, however, and the two teams would head into the half with the Cards sporting an 8-6 lead.

Both teams would score in the third as Lang again connected with Josephson – this time on a 15-yard pass – and would hit him on the two-point conversion to send it into the fourth quarter with the Cards leading 16-14.

A Carter Johnson six-yard touchdown run would make it a two-score game, and Isaac Louwagie added a late one-yard touchdown run for the final tally of the game.

The Cards would outgain the Huskies 276-190 and had 16 first downs to 11 for JCC. The Cards limited the Huskies to just 40 yards passing.

Josephson had his best offensive night of the season, hauling in nine receptions for 70 yards and two scores.

Lang was 10-of-17 for 140 yards and two scores and was effective despite recovering from an ankle injury.

Johnson was the workhorse in the backfield carrying the rock 22 times for 60 yards and a score.

Drew Lundeen added five carries for 49 yards and had three catches for 10 yards, Jaxon Lang added two carries for two yards, Louwagie had five carries for 24 yards and a score, Carson Woodford hauled in two receptions for 35 yards and Evan Cooper had one catch for 25 yards.

Johnson and Maverick Goblirsch continued to pace the defense, as Johnson finished with 15 tackles (seven solo) a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while Goblirsch had nine tackles (five solo) including five tackles-for-loss.

Josephson had three tackles, an interception and a forced fumble, Carter Peterson had six tackles (three solo) and a tackle-for-loss, Louwagie added six tackles (two solo), Jaxon Lang had eight tackles (four solo) and an interception, Andrew Stephens and Lane Evans both had five tackles, Woodford had three tackles including two tackles-for-loss and Riley Dikken added three tackles.