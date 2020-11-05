The Redwood Valley girls volleyball team improved to a perfect 5-0 on the season with a 3-0 sweep of Luverne Monday night in a Big South Conference match-up.

The win sets up a huge showdown with rival Marshall (5-0) Nov. 10 at home for the right to claim first place in the Big South Conference West standings.

Monday night the Cardinals dropped Luverne to 1-5 on the season with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-18 road victory.

Sydney Sommers led the way with 12 kills to go along with 11 digs, and Kate Ahrens had nine kills and a team-high 15 digs.

Aubree Hicks led the team with 21 set assists, had seven digs and was a perfect 21-of-21 serving with two aces.

Haley Garman added five kills and two ace blocks, Hannah Schjenken had five kills, 12 set assists, an ace serve and two digs and Madi Mertens added five kills and an ace block. Kendall Huhnerkoch had two kills.

The Cards also recently topped Worthington in a tight battle 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 (individual stats were unavailable).