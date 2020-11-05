Redwood County’s cities and townships are divided into two senate districts (SD16 and SD22) and three House districts, including 16A, 16B and 22B.

All five of these seats were on the ballot, and at the end of voting Tuesday night (Nov. 3) all five incumbents easily retained their positions.

Results for these positions and others will not be made official until they are canvassed; unofficial outcomes were reported on the Minnesota Secretary of State Web site.

In Senate District 16, Gary Dahms received 29,690 votes - nearly 74 percent of the ballots cast, with his closest opponent, Joshua Prine, receiving 5,647 votes.

In House District 16A, Chris Swedzinski was re-elected to another term with 13,913 votes – 69 percent. His opponent, Doria Drost, received 6,184 votes.

In House District 16B, Paul Torkelson received 14,476 votes. Torkelson received approximately 68 percent of the vote, with his opponent, Mindy Kim-mel receiving 32 percent (6,902 votes).

In Senate District 22, Bill Weber received 69 percent (26,579) of the total votes cast, while his opponent received 23 percent (9,919 votes).

House District 22B incumbent Rod Hamilton received 12,687 votes (73 percent), with opponent Lynn Herrick receiving 4,737 votes (27 percent).

One of the biggest results from the election was in the Seventh Congressional District race where incumbent Collin Peterson faced off against Michelle Fischbach.

Fischbach was declared the winner of the seat in the U.S. House, as she received nearly 54 percent (191,631 votes), while Peterson received approximately 40 percent (142,279 votes).

The Fischbach for Congress campaign sent out a statement from Fischbach early Wednesday morning (Nov. 4).

“I am honored to have the outpouring of support from Minnesota families across the Seventh Congressional District,” said Fischbach. “Yesterday, the hard working men and women from western Minnesota made their voices heard and showed that they will no longer accept Collin Peterson as their representative. I am grateful for the support and am excited to hit the ground running in Washington to work on behalf of western Minnesota.”

The Peterson for Congress campaign also released a statement Wednesday morning.

“I’d like to thank the people of the seventh district for their support over the years,” said Peterson. “Serving them in Washington, D.C. has been a great honor, and I respect their decision to move in a different direction. We ran a strong and positive campaign, but with the president winning this district by 30 points again, and the millions in outside money that was spent to attack me, the partisan tilt of this district was just too much to overcome.”

In the one contested Redwood Falls city council race, Denise Kerkhoff, who had been appointed to fill in the remainder of a term in Ward 1, received 406 votes, with Jena Beller-Schmidt receiving 168 votes and Denise Castle getting 138 votes.

Six individuals filed for the three open seats on the Redwood Area Board of Education. Darin Prescott received 2,136 votes, Matthew Tiffany received 2,010 votes, Mark Dressen received 1,875 votes, JoDee Altmann received 1,123 votes, Andrew Lueck received 1,087 votes and David Allex received 1,008 votes.