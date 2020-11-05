Open enrollment through MNsure began Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 22, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.

Minnesotans looking for 2021 health or dental coverage should visit MNsure.org to shop and compare plans.

Most Minnesotans who purchase private health plans through MNsure qualify for financial help to lower the cost of their insurance.

What follows are the MNsure contact center open enrollment hours:

• Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

• Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. MNsure’s Contact Center can be reached at (651) 539-2099 or 855-366-7873.

MNsure-certified brokers and navigators provide free enrollment help through virtual meetings, phone appointments or in-person meetings that follow the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that having comprehensive health insurance has never been more important,” said Nate Clark, MNsure CEO. “MNsure is here to help you get health coverage and give you and your family a little more peace of mind during this uncertain time. Enroll through MNsure. org by Dec. 22, so you can be sure you’re covered come Jan. 1, 2021.”

Compare medical and dental plans side by side before applying by using MNsure’s plan comparison tool. Get estimates on premium costs, deductibles and more.

Minnesotans can also use the tool to see if they qualify for financial help. MNsure is Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace. Learn more online at www.mnsure.org/.