Local Redwood County farmer Aaron Simonsen from Morgan recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Gil-Mor Manor.

Gil-Mor Manor will use the funds to help with the costs of installing new flooring and updating the dining room.

“Gil-Mor has had the opportunity to serve the Morgan and surrounding area communities since 1961. Gil-Mor wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the caring and generous community members such as the Aaron Simonsen family,” said, Terrie Rothmeier, Gil-Mor Manor and Gil-Mor Haven, administrator. “We work hard to be able to provide quality care to those entrusted in our care. We are very fortunate to have so many caring and dedicated employees, board members, physicians and volunteers that go out of their way to provide quality care and the quality of life that all of our seniors deserve.”

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to non-profits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America.

Farmers know the needs of their communities’ best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.

The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.

Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible non-profit of their choice.

Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the non-profit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”

To learn how one can be an America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipient, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.

The America’s Farmers Grow Communities 2021 program kicked off Aug. 1, 2020, and farmers will once again have the opportunity to enroll for a chance to direct a donation to a local eligible non-profit of their choice.