Sleepy Eye voters made their choices for City Council on Election Day and through early voting and absentee ballots. A spirited contest was held in each race — Mayor, 1st Ward Councilor, and 2nd Ward Councilor — and with the votes counted, there will be two new people serving on the City Council.

Mayor Wayne Pelzel won re-election with 1,046 votes. Challenger Andrew Kelton received 646 votes.

For Ward 1 Councilor, challenger Scott Krzmarzick won election with 425 votes. Incumbent Joann Schmidt received 250 votes.

The Ward 2 council seat was open as Larry Braun decided not to seek another term. Christina Andres won this contest with 495 votes. Rajeana Wick got 223; Crystal Uys, 204; and Chuck Forster, 74.

Election results are not official until they have been reviewed and certified by a canvassing board — in this case the City Council is the canvassing board. The City Council is canvassing election results at a special meeting Thursday, Nov. 5 at noon.

The election for District 84 Board of Education was not completely counted early Wednesday morning at press time. Incumbents Darla Remus and Joleen Dittbenner were re-elected, but 322 write-in votes were yet to be tallied. The result is expected during the day Wednesday.