Sleepy Eye FFA members of the month for September are Victoria Poplow, Isaac Lendt, and Macey Ludewig. Officer of the month is Katelyn Capacia.

Sleepy Eye FFA members of the month for September are Victoria Poplow, Isaac Lendt, and Macey Ludewig. Officer of the month is Katelyn Capacia.

Victoria Poplow is a junior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for two years. She joined FFA because she wanted to join more school activities. Victoria just joined the Milk Quality CDE Team this year. Victoria's SAE is her placement in caretaking of residents at the Sleepy Eye Care Center.

Victoria’s favorite FFA activity is the meetings. She is looking forward to her involvement with the Milk Quality CDE and is excited for this new opportunity. By being in FFA and Ag. Class, she has learned more about animals. Victoria is most proud of her Greenhand FFA Degree.

Isaac Lendt is a ninth grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for three years. He joined FFA for the experiences and opportunities it has to offer. Isaac is also a member of the Junior Officer Team, serving as Reporter. He is on the Poultry CDE Team and he likes it because he enjoys competing. His SAE is raising pigs and cattle for meat production.

Isaac’s favorite FFA activity is CDE competitions. He is most looking forward to going to State and National Convention in the future. By being in FFA, he’s learned more about how to take records. Isaac is most proud of being on a first place team, and placing first individually, at Regions for the Poultry CDE.

Macey Ludewig is a junior at St. Mary's School and this is her first year in FFA. She joined FFA because she wanted to experience new things and it sounded fun. Macey is on the Vet Science CDE. She wants to study to become a Vet Tech after high school so she thought the team would help her in college.

Macey’s favorite FFA activity was the Drive-In Movie. She is looking forward to participating on a CDE team for the first time. By being in FFA, Macey learned about new responsibilities and how to be a leader. She has also gained experience and learned to become more outgoing. She is most proud of becoming FFA Member of the Month.

Katelyn Capacia is a junior at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for three years. She joined FFA because she wanted to see what opportunities FFA has to offer. Katelyn is the Reporter for the Officer Team and likes being able to write articles for everyone to view. Katelyn is on the Milk Quality CDE and she enjoys trying the different cheeses there are.

Katelyn’s favorite FFA activity is going to State and National Convention. Katelyn is looking forward to seeing many new faces in FFA. She learned that there are many different careers in Agriculture you can choose from by being in an Ag. class. Katelyn is most proud of receiving the Phoenix Award.