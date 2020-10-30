Not even snowy sidelines could keep the Knights from gaining their first victory of the season on Friday, Oct. 26.

Not even snowy sidelines could keep the Knights from gaining their first victory of the season on Friday, Oct. 26, with a final score of 51-24 against the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen.

The Dutchmen’s defense called encouragement to each other throughout the game, but there was nothing they could do against the Knights’ offense, which completed a staggering 452 passing yards. With only 40 rushing yards, quarterback Carson Domeier’s arm stayed busy.

“Domeier had his best passing game of the year,” said Knights’ Head Coach Brent Kucera. He also said that Caleb Schumacher and Kaleb Wait impressed him in their performance against the Flying Dutchmen.

“Wait had one of the best wide receiver games we have seen in years,” Kucera said.

The first half saw four touchdowns for the Knights. The first touchdown was a 67-yard pass from Domeier to Schumacher. The other three touchdowns were also pass completions for 12, 17, and 40 yards respectively. At halftime, the score was 25-0.

The Flying Dutchmen got on the board in the start of the third quarter with a seven-yard run and a two-point conversion. They managed to score two additional touchdowns, but the Knights countered with four more of their own.

Braden Hansen caught two scoring passes for a total of 50 yards, Wait made an additional touchdown, and Trent Steffensmeier had the Knights’ only rushing touchdown of the night with a 23-yard run.

On defense, Steffensmeier had a total of eight tackles, assisted on six more, and added a sack. Riley Strate also had eight tackles with five assists. Schumacher, Spencer Hoffman, and Anthony Helget were also active defensively.

“Anthony Helget played a great game against arguably the best lineman we will face this year,” said the Knights’ assistant coach Matt Andres.

“It was great to see the team play their best game of the year,” said Kucera. “We need to keep the energy from this game going and build on this confidence.”

On Friday, Oct. 30, the Knights will travel to Westbrook to face the Westbrook-Walnut Grove Chargers.