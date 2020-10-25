For more than a decade, a group of moms from the Redwood area have been meeting in Redwood Falls.

Known most recently as Mom Time, the faith-based program exists to “nurture and encourage each mom to embrace her calling as a mother and a woman of God.”

All moms from those expecting for the first time to those who have teenagers are welcome to engage in the fellowship and faith-building offered through Mom Time.

While in the recent past, the Mom Time group met in the morning twice a month, a decision was made by the group’s leadership to make a change.

It is now meeting the first Thursday of the month from 6-8 p.m.

The primary reason for the change in meeting time is because its leadership felt it could no longer offer childcare in a manner that met the COVID protocols established by the state health department and the CDC.

The move to an evening meeting is also intended to make the group available to moms who have jobs during the day and who could not be part of the program when it was being offered.

The theme for the 2020-21 year is “Putting on the Character of Christ”, based on the book “The Fitting Room: Putting on the Character of Christ” by Kelly Minter.

Each month the meeting will feature a different lesson and activity that focuses on the theme.

As an example, in October Sarah Behrendt of Wabasso presented a program entitled “Clothes in Closets” that centered on the idea of organization and maximizing space as well as creating a capsule wardrobe.

The group meets at Redwood Alliance Church in Redwood Falls, which is located at 231 East Second Street.

The next Mom Time meeting is scheduled for Nov. 5 starting at 6 p.m. That night the topic is putting on the character of forgiveness and will include a simple jewelry project that one can use to accessorize their wardrobe.

All moms are invited and encouraged to attend.

For more information, send an e-mail to momtimeRWF@yahoo.com or visit its Facebook Page at MomTime-Redwood Falls. Meetings are conducted following coronavirus guidelines, including wearing face covering and social distancing.