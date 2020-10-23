Racing out to a 32-6 halftime lead the Cedar Mountain Cougars rolled to a 40-14 win over Buffalo Lake/Hector.

The tandem of Cade Schiller and Nick Freitag was on fire, as Schiller hooked up with Freitag on touchdown receptions of 30 yards, 23 yards and 10 yards.

Caden Kleinschmidt also had a big night offensively with first half touchdown runs of 38 and 14 yards, as he would finish with eight carries for 72 yards and two scores to go along with six catches for 102 yards.

Schiller would finish 17-of-23 passing for 209 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and he had seven carries for 19 yards.

Freitag would add seven catches for 85 yards and three touchdowns and had two rushes for 16 yards.

Matt Zeug had 12 rushes for 43 yards, Maverick Weber added nine carries for 23 yards and Jackson Guggisberg had three catches for 20 yards.

The Cougars finished with 383 yards of total offense compared to 162 for BLH and had the ball for 33 minutes compared to 15 for the Mustangs.

Defensively, the Cougars (1-1) were led by Guggisberg with six tackles (four solo), Jaxson Kerkhoff had six tackles (three solo) and 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss, Tanner Mathiowetz had five tackles (three solo) and 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss, Nick Schacher added four tackles and Kleinschmidt had five tackles and a tackle-for-loss. Nick and Cooper Freitag both added interceptions.

The Cougars are back in action Oct.23 when they host Nicollet.

- Image courtesy of the Cedar Mountain School District Web site