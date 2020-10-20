Racing out to a 41-0 halftime lead, the Wabasso Rabbits rolled to a 48-6 rout of host Minnesota Valley Lutheran (MVL) recently in New Ulm. The Rabbits (2-0) have now scored 79 points in two games to open up the season.

Nick Marotzke had a first half to remember, scoring four touchdowns (including three in the first quarter alone) on runs of 14, 12, four and 10 yards.

Hunter Taylor added a pair of touchdown runs of four and five yards in the second quarter and Gabe Martin added an eight-yard touchdown run to cap off the scoring in the fourth.

The Rabbits finished with 360 yards of total offense compared to 165 for the Chargers and averaged 8.6 yards per play. Marotzke would finish with 15 carries for 122 yards and four scores, and Taylor added five carries for 38 yards and two scores.

Carter Benz was 9-of-14 passing for 127 yards and an interception and had three carries for 29 yards. Wyatt Soupir added four carries for 36 yards and Martin had one carry for eight yards and a score.

Will Carlson led the receivers with three catches for 69 yards, Soupir had one catch for 24 yards, Colby Wall added three catches for 20 yards and Taylor had two catches for 14 yards.

The defense was led by Marotzke with eight tackles (seven solo) and a tackle-for-loss, Sam Fenger had two tackles-for-loss, Soupir added an interception and Taylor had seven tackles (four solo).

