Step away from the screen and get outside! 4-H is challenging youth of all ages to grab a camera and head outdoors to capture the beauty of Minnesota’s changing seasons.

The 4-H Fall Photo Challenge is a statewide effort to promote creativity, healthy living and outdoor exploration.

“Youth have such unique perspectives and we’re excited to see how those perspectives come out in the images they capture,” said Linda Houglum, Extension educator. “This challenge is the perfect opportunity for youth to expand their photography skills while capturing the beautiful parts of Minnesota fall.”

Youth as young as kindergarten are welcome to join the challenge and this is a great first experience for those new to 4-H. Register for the fall photo challenge at https://local.extension.umn.edu/local/article/mn-4-h-fall-photo-challenge

“This is another opportunity to learn more about the elements of photography and a chance to show one’s skills,” said Averie Mounsdon, an 11th grader from Douglas County. “It’s not as intimidating as it may seem. Anything and everything can mak a beautiful photo with the right angles and skills.”

Once registered for the challenge, youth can head outside any time during the month of October to focus on and capture the fall colors in their part of the state. Utilize lessons found on the Minnesota 4-H photography project page to learn how to use angles, light and composition to enhance your photography. Youth can submit up to three of their favorite photos to the challenge.

Participants will be entered into a random prize drawing. Images will also be featured in a slideshow that will be posted on the Minnesota 4-H photography project page and social media.

The 4-H photography project is a youth development offering of the University of Minnesota Extension: Learn more at: https://z.umn.edu/4h-photography.