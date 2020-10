Northwood Church in Redwood Falls has announced it will be hosting a time of prayer and worship Sunday, Oct. 25 starting at 7 p.m.

According to Tyler Grant, Northwood Church pastor, the event is intended to be a time of prayer for the country as well as the upcoming election.

There will also be a time of worship that night.

The community is invited to join the local congregation for this time of seeking God.

Safety protocols will be followed.

Learn more at northwoodchurchredwood.org/.