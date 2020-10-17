Pulling away in the second half the Wabasso Rabbits opened up the regular season with an impressive 31-0 whitewash of Springfield.

The Rabbits (1-0) led 7-0 after one quarter of play, as Nick Marotzke scrambled 10 yards for a touchdown.

Matt Evink would add a 22-yard field goal late in the second quarter, and the Rabbits would take a 10-0 lead into the first half break.

In the third, the Rabbits would take control on five-yard touchdown run from Carter Benz and a 34-yard touchdown strike from Benz to Will Carlson that upped the lead to 24-0.

Early in the fourth quarter the Rabbits would cap off the scoring on a five-yard touchdown pass from Benz to Evink.

The Rabbits dominated the final stats, out gaining Springfield 291-93 in total yards, holding the ball for more than 30 minutes compared to 17 for the Tigers and running 16 more plays (58-42).

The Rabbits showed nice balance offensively, as Benz was 11-of-18 passing for 136 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Marotzke led the Rabbit ground game with 18 carries for 79 yards and a score, Benz added seven carries for 27 yards, Jayden Goblish had three carries for 20 yards and Hunter Taylor had three carries for 10 yards.

Carlson hauled in five catches for 64 yards and a score, Colby Wall added four catches for 43 yards, Taylor had one catch for 24 yards and Evink added one catch for five yards and a score.

Dylan Batzlaff was 5-of-13 passing for 25 yards and an interception for the Tigers. Kadin Johnson had 10 carries for 24 yards, Tori Helget added three carries for 17 yards and had seven receptions for 39 yards and Ashtin Johnson had four carries for 13 yards.

Marotzke paced the Rabbit defense with 10 tackles (two solo) and two tackles-for-loss, and Goblish had nine tackles (two solo) and a tackle-for-loss.

Taylor added seven tackles (four solo) and 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss, Gabe Martin had six tackles (three solo) and a tackle-for-loss and Sam Fenger added eight tackles (one solo) and 1 1/2 tackles-for-loss.