The St. Mary’s Knights opened the volleyball season on the road with a victory over the Springfield Tigers on Thursday, Oct. 8.

St. Mary’s 3 Springfield 1 (25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19)

Coach Jen Walter was happy with the win after a slow start.

“We started off game one really slow and could just not get any offense going, let alone a decent serve receive pass,” Walter said. “After a timeout and a deep breath, we started to fall into a good rhythm.”

Walter said her team then got up 2-0, looking to finish Springfield in three sets, but too many unforced errors by the Knights gave Springfield the confidence to take the third set.

“Determined to prove ourselves, we came out strong and took game four,” Walter said.

Madison Mathiowetz got 11 digs and 19 kills. Regan Severson got 28 digs and two kills. Bella Hoffmann got 21 set assists, was 15/16 serving, and had nine digs. Allie Labat had 21 set assists, was 19/19 serving, and got 17 digs.

“Overall, I was proud of our first game and thought we blocked and attacked aggressively,” said Coach Walter, “but know we still have a long way to go.”

Monday night, Oct. 12, the Knights hosted Wabasso for another win.

St. Mary’s 3 Wabasso 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-13)

Coach Walter was happy with the way her team played Monday night. She said, “We worked on our free ball offense on Friday and I was excited to see the girls execute a free ball numerous times.”

Madison Mathiowetz was 15/15 serving, had two aces, 10 kills, and 11 digs. Sydney Windschitl had three kills and 13 digs. Bella Hoffmann was 16/17 serving, had three digs and 16 set assists.

Wednesday night St. Mary’s played at New Ulm Cathedral losing a big battle. Complete report to come soon.