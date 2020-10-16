Holding Windom to just 104 yards of total offense the Redwood Valley Cardinals opened up the 2020 season with a 34-0 shutout of the host Eagles Oct. 9 in Windom.

The Cardinals (1-0) led 16-0 at the half and would put the game away in the third with two more touchdowns.

With the win the Cardinals will look ahead to their home opener Oct.16 against rival Pipestone Area.

Junior Alex Lang had a solid night at quarterback for the Cards as he opened up the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown strike to Drew Lundeen.

Lang would hit Connor Josephson for the two-point conversion, and the Cards would take an 8-0 lead into the second quarter.

Lang would then tack on a rushing touchdown from 10-yards out and added the two-point conversion to give the Cards a comfortable 16-0 lead at the half.

The Cards would come out in the third quarter and take control, as Lang hit Josephson on a 25-yard strike to up the lead to 19-0.

Lang would account for his fourth touchdown of the night on a 29-yard run to increase the lead to 28-0 heading into the fourth.

Late in the game, Isaac Louwagie would pick up an Eagle fumble and scamper 49-yards for a touchdown to wrap up the scoring.

The Cards would outgain the Eagles 338 yards to 104 and had 15 total first downs compared to 10 for the Eagles.

Lang would finish 14-of-20 passing for 160 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and added four carries for 42 yards and two scores, as he had a hand in all four Cardinal offensive touchdowns.

Lundeen hauled in seven catches for 60 yards and a score, Josephson had eight catches for 62 yards and a score, Carter Peterson added two catches for 30 yards and Zach Reck-Paulsen had one catch for nine yards.

Carter Johnson finished with 11 carries for 59 yards, Jaxon Lang added eight carries for 36 yards and Evan Cooper had three carries for 19 yards.

Isaac Louwagie went 3-for-5 passing for 18 yards and an interception.

Defensively, Jahger Bill (two tackles) and Reck-Paulsen both had interceptions, and Peterson added a blocked punt and three tackles including a tackle-for-loss.

Maverick Goblirsch had a big night finishing with seven tackles (three solo) and five tackles-for-loss. Josephson added nine tackles (three solo), Lundeen had eight (four solo), Johnson had eight tackles (four solo), a fumble recovery and two tackles-for-loss, Lane Evans added three tackles and two tackles-for-loss, Lang picked up four tackles, Louwagie had five tackles (three solo), Sam Jeffrey had three tackles including a tackle-for-loss and Evan Cooper added two tackles-for-loss.