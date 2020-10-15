Final meet of regular season was at GFW Oct. 8.

The SM/SE/NUC Knights Cross Country team ran in Winthrop, against GFW, in their final meet of the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 8. Coach Lisa Hagen said they had fantastic weather.

Hagen was excited that Knights top girl runner, Clare Fischer, met head-to-head with her rival, Grace Feder of GFW, and beat her this time.

“Grace had already defeated Clare in two races this season — in finish line sprints,” Hagen said. “Today, Clare once again fought hard the entire race, but this time she pulled ahead in the final sprint to finally beat Grace! The two finished well and in true cross country fashion, hugged at the finish line.”

Coach Hagen said Joshua Hagen, SM/SE/NUC, and Evan Elder, GFW, pulled ahead of the other boys early on in their race. “Evan wasn't going to let up in this race and they fought until the final half mile, when Joshua took off for a strong finish in first,” she said. “Evan held second with Nate Fliszar shortly behind him. Laurence Simonsen had one of his strongest races this season, passing four GFW boys who had previously defeated him.”

Sleepy Eye boys held 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th place to win the meet. Sleepy Eye girls placed second.

Results for the Varsity Girls 5K:

Clare Fischer, 1st place, 21:11; Lizzie Schwint, 26:55; Elle Kyllonen, 28:08; Kayla Schroepfer, 28:44; Annika Nosbush, 29:40; Jenny Piotter, 30:07; Ellen Windschitl, 31:07.

Varsity Boys 5K:

Joshua Hagen, 1st place, 19:02; Nate Fliszar, 3rd place, 19:37; Noah Christensen, 4th place, 20:59; Garrett Grathwohl, 5th place, 21:30; Laurence Simonsen, 6th place, 23:23; Charlie Macho, 24:40.

Junior High Girls one mile:

Teresa Fischer, 9:53.

Junior High Boys one mile:

Nico Nosbush, 9:09.

The Cross Country season ended with on Tuesday, Oct. 13, with Montgomery hosting the Section 2A Championship. The meet was split into five sessions, each approximately two hours long, with four teams running in each session. Running with the Knights were LSH, WEM/JWP, and GFW. Compiled results from the day were not available by the print deadline — but we did learn that Clare Fischer was the Section Champion at the end of the day!