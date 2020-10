SEHS students celebrated Homecoming last week and crowned their Homecoming King and Queen during halftime of the football game.

Sleepy Eye High School students celebrated Homecoming last week and crowned their Homecoming King and Queen during halftime of the football game on Friday night. The Royalty, from left: Morgan Klein, Kadon Strong, McKenna Dockter, Jack Nelson, Queen McKenna Strong, King A.J. Arneson, Stephanie Fernandez, Kevin Montemayor, Tasha Martinez, and Kegan Heiderscheidt.