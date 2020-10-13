A total of 18 Redwood area 4-H youth competed in a regional version of the “state shoot and invitational” in Redwood Falls Sept. 19, 2020. The Redwood Falls Sportsmen’s Club hosted the event.

The Redwood Renville County Shooting Sports and Wildlife 4-H Club opened for practice July 1, 2020 this year. Youth worked this summer to advance skills in archery, air pistol, air rifle, BB gun, .22 field and trap events.

The Redwood and Renville County participants included:

• BB Gun – Rebecca Turbes shooting a 203, Ava Schlomann shooting a 259, Heidi Foy a 187 and Abi Zeug shooting a 175.

• Archers – Senior: Collin Schlomann shooting a 268; Intermediate: Katelyn Zeug shooting a 228, Jonathon Nelson a 78, Hanna Schlomann 245, Elizabeth Lenning a 173, Shawn Matthews an 84 and Juniors: Joryden Nelson a 188, Ava Sperl a 44, Heidi Foy a 169, Ava Schlomann a 155, Abi Zeug a 106 and Natalie Lenning shooting a 185.

• 3 Position Air Rifle – George Turbes shooting a 242 and Noah U’Ren shooting a 233.

• Air Pistol – Senior: Matthew Turbes shooting a 320, Noah U’Ren shooting 303; Intermediate: Katelyn Zeug shooting a 322, George Turbes shooting a 308 and Jonathon Nelson a 93 and Juniors: Heidi Foy a 139 and Joryden Nelson a 213.

• .22 Field – George Turbes 237, Matthew Turbes 178 and Noah U’Ren 236.

• Trap – Shaun Matthews shooting a 31 in the intermediate division, Hanna Schlomann shooting a 30, George Turbes a 38 and Senior Division: Collin Schlomann shooting a 70, Matthew Turbes a 64, and Noah U’Ren shooting a 90.

The archers of the group had the opportunity to participate in the 3D shoot for fun thanks to the Redwood Falls Sportsman Club.

Anyone interested in participating in the shooting sports program is encouraged to contact Stacy Johnson at (507) 637-4025. This group has seasonal practice in the winter, spring and summer. Participants are welcome to participate in one or all seasons.

The Minnesota 4-H Shooting Sports and Wildlife Program began in the 1980s and has grown to nearly 4,000 4-H members and 1,000 adult leaders.

The 4-H members may become involved in the Shooting Sports and Wildlife program in the following disciplines: air rifle and air pistol, archery, .22 rifle, muzzleloading, shotgun and wildlife.

Adults can become certified discipline instructors by attending a weekend workshop and instructing youth in their county.

To learn more about the Minnesota 4-H Shooting Sports and Wildlife Program, visit the U of M Extension Service Web site at extension.umn.edu/.

