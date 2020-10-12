Carris Health - Redwood in Redwood Falls is pleased to welcome Dr. Robin Muller, providing full-spectrum family medicine including OB.

Dr. Muller received her medical degree from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and completed her rural family medicine residency at West Virginia University.

She also served as a volunteer physician in Sierra Leone.

“I am very excited to have joined the Carris Health family and the Redwood Falls community. I’m looking forward to meeting my new patients,” said Dr. Muller.

Dr. Muller is passionate about working for and with underserved areas and challenging patient populations.

Her goal is to practice full-spectrum family medicine with a focus on innovative health delivery systems to improve health equality in vulnerable populations.

To make an appointment and establish care with Dr. Muller, call the Carris Health - Redwood Clinic at (507) 637-2985.