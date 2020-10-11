In light of the lifted restrictions on the volleyball and football seasons, the Redwood Valley schools music department spoke with the district administration about scheduling a music concert at the football field.

This, of course, would have to happen sooner than the usual November concerts due to the likelihood of colder weather.

The best date they could find is Oct. 20. (If the weather is too bad Oct. 20, the back-up date is Oct. 26.)

This will be a short concert, but the music department feels it’s so important for musicians to have a goal, work toward that goal and have a chance for success that only a live performance can offer.

The schedule for the evening will be:

• Fifth-grade band, from 6-6:20 p.m.

• Sixth-grade band, from 6:30-6:50 p.m.

• Seventh- and eighth-grade band and choir, from 7-7:20 p.m.

• High-school band and choir, from 7:30-8 p.m.

Students and immediate family only will enter the stadium together five minutes before their performance and leave immediately after the performance.

In between performances, COVID mitigation strategies will be utilized on the field and in the bleachers.

All people not living in the same house must practice social distancing.

It is recommended that masks be worn.